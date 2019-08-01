Former Maldivian VP enters India illegally; apprehended

Former Maldivian Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb, facing corruption charges in his country, was apprehended on Thursday in the southern port city of Thoothukudi after he allegedly attempted to enter India illegally, posing as a crew member of a tugboat.

The 37-year-old leader, who is a regular visitor to India to get his health checks done in the country, was apprehended after he failed to show valid documents to enter India. Sources said Adeeb tried to pass off as a crew member of a tugboat, but authorities ascertained his real identity and detained him.

Sources said the barge named ‘Virgo’ which set off from Male on July 28 had nine members on board but Adeeb reportedly boarded the vessel saying he wanted to go to India to continue with his medical checks. “Since the crew members had intimated port officials about the presence of an additional person who is not part of the original crew, the port officials checked the person and detained him,” the source said.

Multiple government agencies, both from the state and central governments, are probing into the matter, sources said, adding that a report has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Adeeb’s detention.

It is suspected that Adeeb, who is facing a slew of corruption charges and was under house arrest till recently, wanted to flee his country and sneak into India to seek political asylum.

Thoothukudi is a port city, 600 kms from here, which is geographically close to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Adeeb, who was Vice-President of Maldives for a brief period in 2015, was transferred to house arrest last November following former president Abdulla Yameen’s defeat in the presidential elections. The former V-P was arrested on corruption charges and sentenced to 33 years in jail on terrorism and corruption charges during Yameen’s regime.

Adeeb was accused of plotting to assassinate Yameen and involved in embezzlement of more than USD 90 million from state coffers. However, his jail sentence was quashed in May this year on the grounds of undue political influence over the trials in 2016. A fresh trial has been ordered against Adeeb.

Media reports in the Maldives say the Maldives Immigration continues to withhold the passport of Adeeb and that the former V-P had skipped a scheduled meeting at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Male on Wednesday.