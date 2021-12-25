Former Navy, Army chiefs demand action against hate speeches delivered at Haridwar

A former Indian Navy chief and a former Indian Army chief led the protest on Twitter against hate speeches delivered at a conclave of monks in Haridwar in Uttarakhand recently.

“WHY IS THIS NOT BEING STOPPED?” former Indian Navy chief Admiral Arun Prakash wondered on Twitter, reacting to a video with monks being seen and heard making speeches, calling upon a community to take up weapons against another. “Agreed,” tweeted former Indian Army chief, Gen V P Malik, responding to the tweet by Admiral Prakash.

“With our jawans facing enemies on two fronts, do we want a communal bloodbath, domestic turmoil and international disgrace? Is it difficult to understand that anything which damages national cohesion & (and) unity endangers India’s national security?” Admiral Prakash added.

The event – a ‘Dharm Sansad’ – was held between December 17 to 19. Some of the monks who had organised and delivered speeches at the event were known to be close to the BJP, which is in power both in Uttarakhand and at the Centre.

Also read: As Hindu extremists call for killing of Muslims, India’s leaders keep silent

The former Indian Navy chief apparently referred to the India-China military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations in eastern Ladakh as well as Pakistan’s hostility along its Line of Control with India when he referred to the soldiers facing enemies on two fronts.

“Agreed. Such speeches disturb public harmony and affect national security. Action required by Civil Admin,” Gen Malik posted, endorsing the tweet by Admiral Prakash. A Twitter user sought to know about the former Indian Army chief’s views on speeches delivered by Asaduddin Owaisi, a Lok Sabha member of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

“All public speeches that tend to divide our civil society and disturb social harmony affect national security adversely. Need to be condemned. And action taken,” Gen Malik responded.

Check out DH's latest videos