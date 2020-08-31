Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, a stalwart of Indian politics, breathed his last on Monday at the Army Hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.

Mukherjee had suffered an accident at his Rajaji Marg residence on August 9 and had been operated the next day to remove a blood clot in his brain.

On admission to the hospital, he had also tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday morning, doctors had said the former President had gone into a septic shock due to infection in his lung.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India !," his son Abhijit said on Twitter.