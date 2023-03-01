'Frequent internet shutdown affects judicial works', SC to hear plea after Holi break

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider a plea questioning frequent internet shutdowns, including the three-day one imposed in Rajasthan recently in order to prevent cheating in competitive exams which obstructed even the judicial works.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha seeking compliance of the Anuradha Bhasin case guidelines laid down by the top court in 2020 on similar measures undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The internet was shut down in Rajasthan for three days. It has been happening in other States as well. We want to ensure compliance of the guidelines," he said, seeking listing of the matter on Friday, March 3.

The court, however, said since the shutdown had already happened, it would take up the matter on reopening after Holi break in next week.

The PIL filed by advocate Chhaya Rani made the Union government and all States as parties.

It sought a direction to prevent such "arbitrary, ultra vires internet shutdowns affecting the public at large and obstructing judicial work and leading to severe violation of fundamental rights of the citizens".



It claimed during the Rajasthan Entrance Examination Test 2023 (REET), the orders were issued for complete internet shutdown last month under Rule 2(1) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules), 2017 citing the reasons of apprehensions of cheating and malpractice during the examination.

"The usage of internet has increased multi fold in our country wherein through this medium of communication, a lot of professional is using it in day to day amenities. Under the light of Covid-19, a lot of individuals including professionals and freelancers are working through the internet. The judiciary of our country is also working in the hybrid manner and mostly through the video conferencing," it said.