Frequent technical snags on flights due to Covid-19 lockdowns, reduced operations: DGCA

In recent months, a number of technical malfunctions have been reported in flights of Indian airlines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) attributed the increase in the frequency of technical glitches to Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns that impacted airline operations, according to an Indian Express report.

"There is a universal problem of manpower shortage after Covid-19, not just with one airline or one country," DGCA chief Arun Kumar told the newspaper.

In the last year, over 460 incidents of technical glitches had been reported, according to official data from the DGCA. Kumar said the DGCA was working towards minimising such incidents by enhancing surveillance.

The DGCA began a special audit of commercial airlines last week. As part of the audit, the DGCA is studying the availability of manpower, facilities and equipment, in addition to aircraft grounded on account of a non-availability of spares.

Kumar said that a number of the technical snags were actually routine. "As flight crews, you need to be alert, vigilant and respond to situations as they unfold, and if you follow the standard operating procedures, you can navigate them without compromising safety," he said. "If on the ground, you attend to symptoms of the snag before proceeding further; and if in the air, do the checklist actions appropriately and, if required, seek a priority, precautionary or emergency landing as the case may be."

The DGCA said they also found that airlines were improperly identifying the causes of reported aircraft defects and were not placing qualified engineers at all airports.