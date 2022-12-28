Fresh outbreak of Covid unlikely in India due to hybrid immunity, says NTAGI chief

Amid a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring China, NTAGI chairperson Dr N K Arora assured that a fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity'.

Speaking to NDTV, the NTAGI chief said, "herd immunity is a complex matter. Let's not go into that. What we have in India is strong hybrid immunity...India has seen waves after waves of infection and many people have got exposure to natural infection."

Hybrid immunity, which is a mixture of vaccination and natural immunity, is high in India compared to its eastern neighbour. At least 96 per cent of those below the age of 12 have been exposed to the virus earlier in India, leading to natural immunity. "India also has the benefit of people getting two primary doses," Dr Arora told the publication.

Over concerns on the newly-emerged BF.7 variant in China, it only accounts for just 15 per cent of the cases. He also said that most of the strains reported from China have been isolated.

In China, Dr Arora said the Chinese vaccine which their people got was probably ineffective while noting the opacity in China about their vaccination status.

Arora also issued a warning against getting a second booster and said that those who already received a booster dose will not be able to register for the nasal vaccine on Co-WIN.

The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. The sources said 39 international passengers were found positive for Covid-19 out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days.

(With PTI inputs.)