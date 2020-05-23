From 'Love Jihad' to 'Land Jihad', anti-Hindu concerns on VHP menu

Bringing back in discourse Hindutva issues, which had taken a backseat in the last two months of pandemic fight, Vishwa Hindu Parishad has raised a number of concerns from “Land Jihad” in Delhi to “anti-Hindu conspiracies” in Haryana.

Within a fortnight, the VHP has raised the alleged issue of Hindus and Hindu beliefs under threat in at least half a dozen states ruled by various parties and cited new archaeological evidences in Ayodhya to slam the ‘followers of Babar’, besides going hammer and tongs on popular Amazon Prime web series Patal Lok, calling it anti-Hindu.

A delegation of VHP along with various social and religious organisations of Haryana, led by VHP central Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, submitting him a report listing the “anti-national and anti-Hindu activities” in Mewat. VHP, which had sent a delegation to Mewat, also apprised him about the conclusions and recommendations of its “high level inquiry committee” which explained “how Mewat is becoming a graveyard for Hindus, especially Dalits and women.”

“103 villages have become completely devoid of Hindus and there are over 82 villages where only less than 5 families of Hindus are left,” the VHP said and expressed concern over the growing “love jihad” and conversion activities in Haryana and demanded enactment of anti-conversion law.

If in Haryana VHP flagged ‘love jihad”, it flagged “land Jihad” in Delhi and submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on May 20 regarding alleged “illegal encroachment” of DDA’s Indraprastha Millennium Park by Delhi Wakf Board, which was dubbed as “Land Jihad” by VHP’s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal. He alleged a conspiracy to convert the capital's prestigious park into a "COVID-19 GRAVEYARD".

Earlier it alleged political patronage to “Bangladeshi and Rohingya muslim infiltrators” in Delhi.

Bansal also sought immediate action against alleged “anti-Hindu propaganda” being shown by Amazon Prime Video’s crime thriller Patal Lok, alleging that the series is “full of Hinduphobia”.

VHP earlier raised concerns over security of Hindus in Bihar, petitioning the Governor on the issue and slammed Odisha and Tamil Nadu governments over affront to goddess Sita by some writers in the state and attempting to take money from Hindu temples respectively.