From the Newsroom: Explosion at Baghjan oil well

From the Newsroom: Another explosion at Baghjan oil well in Assam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2020, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 18:47 ist

In today’s episode, Another explosion rocks OIL’s gas well at Baghjan in eastern Assam's Tinsukia district; Gold prices in the national capital hit a record high rising by Rs 430; Congress Chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala has said that the Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has urged 45 newly-elected members of the House to uphold rules and procedures while discharging their duties as lawmakers and not fall prey to disruptions.

Assam
Gold
Randeep Singh Surjewala
Congress
M Venkaiah Naidu
DH Podcast

