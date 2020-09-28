From The Newsroom: Bengaluru sees farmers’ protest; Maharashtra govt seeks answers from CBI on Sushant's case

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Maharashtra government wants to know from CBI about the status of probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput; Bengaluru witnessed farmers’ protest; Congress MP T N Prathapan moves the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; MLA in Karnataka H K Patil tests positive for Covid-19; Mike Pompeo began talks to de-escalate tension in eastern Mediterranean and Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said Rahul Tewatia exceeded his expectations by conjuring up a magical knock.

Here are the top stories of September 28, 2020:

Maharashtra government today wanted to know from the CBI about the status of probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that people are asking whether Sushantd died by suicide or whether he was murdered and stressed that he wants that the details of investigations should come out.

Immediately, the CBI clarified saying that it was conducting a professional investigation and all aspects are being looked at in the case.

The probe into Sushant’s death is being carried out by three agencies: while the CBI is focusing on the death, and the NCB on the drug angle, the ED is looking into the financial aspects of the case.

Bengaluru witnessed farmers’ protest today, with thousands of protesters including farmers, pro-Kannada activists and members of other organisations gathered in front of the Town Hall to protest against the state and central government's amendments to land reforms and the APMC Act.

The police have detained about 300 people thus far for blocking roads while protesting.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose pro-farmer credentials at stake now, has said that he would travel around the state to convince farmers about the benefits of freeing up agricultural trading and farmland ownership.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, the politics over the farm bills plays out.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a "death sentence" for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament.

Rahul tagged a news report along with his tweet that claimed that Opposition members demanding a division of votes were on their seats when the Farm Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the government said they were not.

The Congress is protesting against the farm laws across the country and one of its MPs, T N Prathapan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, which allowed contract farming, calling it "unconstitutional, illegal and void".

This bill was one of three controversial farm laws passed last week.

The government for its part has asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

Moving to another pressing issue, Bengaluru hit another grim milestone on Sunday with 4,217 fresh Covid-19 cases. Officials are now banking on police to crack down on the blatant disregard for social distancing rules, at a time when experts warn that the worst is yet to come.

The situation has prompted Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to ask that violators be fined more stringently, sources said. Consequently, the BBMP said that police will now be empowered to fine violators independent of the Palike.

Senior Congress MLA in Karnataka H K Patil on Monday said he had tested positive for coronavirus. He is the third MLA to have attended the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly session and tested positive for Covid-19.

In a bizarre statement, newly appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of Covid-19 patients.

A police complaint was filed by the Trinamool Congress in Siliguri for the comments Hazra made at a party programme in South 24 Parganas on Sunday evening.

The state BJP leadership, however, has distanced itself from Hazra's comment with one leader saying that they should avoid making such remarks.

In international news, Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited him at a Berlin hospital where he was treated after being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent.

The Kremlin has denied allegations of involvement in the poisoning and accused Western leaders of launching a disinformation campaign over the opposition leader's illness.

Navalny's spokesperson said the leader plans to return to Russia but will remain in Germany until he has recovered.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began talks in Greece today to de-escalate tension in the eastern Mediterranean and boost tentative steps at dialogue between Athens and Ankara.

Greece and Turkey, who are NATO members, are at loggerheads over energy exploration in disputed waters after Ankara stepped up hydrocarbon research in the sea.

The row has roped in other European powers, raising concern about a wider escalation.

Pompeo's tour later in the week also includes stops in Italy, the Vatican and Croatia. In Rome, the secretary of state will discuss efforts by the Trump administration to deter its European

allies from using equipment by Chinese manufacturer Huawei in developing their 5G networks. The US accuses Huawei of being a tool for Chinese espionage.

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said Rahul Tewatia exceeded his expectations by conjuring up a magical knock, which etched his name in the IPL folklore.

Both Tewatia and Mishra hail from Haryana and played together for the Capitals in the 2018 season.

Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the 27-year-old Tewatia smashed five sixes, four on the trot, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell to help his side record the highest run-chase in IPL history.