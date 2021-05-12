From the Newsroom: Karnataka government postpones K-CET

From the Newsroom: Bombay HC says door-to-door vaccination could have saved many lives

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 20:34 ist
Relatives wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) perform rituals during the cremation of their loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

In your evening news brief, Bombay HC says door-to-door vaccination could have saved many lives; UK PM Johnson announces Covid-19 public inquiry and the Karnataka government postpones K-CET 2021 due to Covid-19.

Here is the top news of May 12, 2021:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said if the Union government had started door-to-door vaccination programme for senior citizens a few months back, then lives of many of them, including prominent persons, could have been saved.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked the Union government why not pro-actively start this programme when the lives of senior citizens, who are unable to go to vaccination centres to get inoculated, are concerned.

Britain will hold a public inquiry into the government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic next year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

Also read: Could have saved many lives with door-to-door vaccination: Bombay HC

"This process will place the state's actions under the microscope," he told parliament. The inquiry will have the backing of legislation giving it far-reaching powers, Johnson said.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2021 has been postponed keeping in mind the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

The K-CET-2021, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7, 8 and 9 has been now deferred to August 28, 29 and 30, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Source: DHNS/ Reuters/ PTI

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

From the Newsroom
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
dh radio
Bombay High Court
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 