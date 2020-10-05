From The Newsroom: CBI raids D K Shivakumar's premises; 3 Americans win Nobel Prize for Medicine

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Nobel prize for Medine announced; Supreme Court unhappy over centre response on moratorium period, and CBI carries raids at D K Shivakumar’s premises.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom— your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here are the top news of October 5, 2020:

Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Price for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the Hepatitis C virus.

The head of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann, announced the winners in Stockholm.

The World Health Organization estimates there are over 70 million cases of hepatitis worldwide and 400,000 deaths each year. The disease is chronic and a major cause of liver inflammation and cancer.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 14 premises linked to Congress leader D K Sivakumar, his family members and his associates in an alleged corruption case.

News agency ANI reported that raids were underway at more than 15 premises of the KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and his brother, MP D K Suresh, including the former's residence at Doddalahalli, Kanakapura and Sadashiva Nagar, in Bengaluru.

The agency has recovered a total of Rs 50 lakh in cash from premises searched in a corruption case related to Congress leader D K Shivakumar, according to PTI quoting officials.

CBI also raided D K Suresh's MP quarter as well as his two houses in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

The Chief Medical Officer of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU’s) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where the 19-year-old Hathras victim was admitted for two weeks, said that the FSL report — which Uttar Pradesh Police has relied on to say she was not raped holds no value.

UP’s Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had on Thursday said that the forensic examination on the woman did not indicate rape.

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Union government's response on granting waiver off interest on interest on loan during the Covid-19 induced six-month moratorium period.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan pointed out so far, no circular has been issued either by the RBI or any other authority.

The court also said the Kamat committee report in the matter has so far not been brought on record or considered.

It granted one week's further time to the Centre, RBI and other banks to file a consolidated response in the PIL filed by Gajendra Sharma and others. The court posted the matter for consideration on October 13.

Source: DHNS/PTI