From the Newsroom: Centre proposes to amend farm laws

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Centre proposed to amend farm laws; Sasikala shifted to hospital and Biden may ease immigration rules.

Here is the top news of January 20, 2021:

The government has offered to amend the three contentious farm laws at the 10th round of talks with protesting unions.

The farmer leaders have stuck to their demand for a complete repeal of the Acts and alleged that the Centre was avoiding discussion on a legal guarantee for MSP.

Sources told PTI that the government proposed to keep the three farm laws suspended for a fixed time period of one year or so and form a committee comprising of farmer union leaders and government representatives.

Former AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is due to be released from Bengaluru's Parapanna Agrahara prison, has developed breathing problems and has been moved to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.

Sasikala, 69, surrendered before the jail authorities on February 15, 2017, after the Supreme Court upheld a 2014-trial court order that sentenced four persons, including late J Jayalalithaa, to four years in jail for amassing wealth.

According to an incoming White House official, Joe Biden, hours after being sworn in as the 46th President, will send a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which among other things proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benefit hundreds and thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, whose current wait period for legal permanent residency runs into several decades. Called the US Citizenship Act of 2021, the legislation modernises the immigration system.

Source: DHNS/ PTI