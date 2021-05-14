From the Newsroom: Centre to give 1.92 cr Covid-19 vaccines to states, UTs by May-end

In your evening news brief, Centre to give 1.92 cr Covid-19 vaccines to states, UTs by May-end; Imported Sputnik V doses to cost Rs 995.40, and Youth Congress president Srinivas BV questioned by police.

Here is the top news of May 14, 2021:

A total of 1.92 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines--Covishield and Covaxin--will be supplied to states/UTs free of cost from May 16 to May 31, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The delivery schedule for the allocation will be shared in advance. States/UTs have been requested to direct the officials concerned to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise vaccine wastage, it said

The 1.92 crore doses include 1.62 crore Covishield doses and 29.49 lakh Covaxin doses.

Dr Reddy's on Friday announced that imported doses of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V would cost Rs 948 plus 5 per cent GST (Rs 995.40). It held a soft launch of the Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad and administered the first jab on Friday.

The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, 2021, it added.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV on Friday said the Delhi Police's Crime Branch questioned him about the assistance being provided by him to people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Police called me this morning and came to my office around 11.45 am. They questioned that how you are doing it," he said.

However, the Delhi Police said the questioning has been done following a Delhi High Court order.

Source: DHNS/ PTI

