From the Newsroom: CET to be conducted on August 28 and 29

In your evening news brief, Centre revises vaccination guidelines; CET to be conducted on August 28 and 29 and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to hold a meeting in a day or two about lifting restrictions in Karnataka.

Here is the top news of June 8, 2021:

The Government of India on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, to be implemented from June 21.

In a comprehensive set of guidelines, the Centre said that vaccine doses would be allocated to states/UTs "based on population, disease burden & vaccination progress. Wastage will affect allocation negatively".

The Centre will provide states/UTs advance information of vaccine doses to be supplied to them to be likewise allocated by them to districts and vaccination centres. How to prioritise vaccinations with the given supply schedule has been left to the states/ UTs.

States have also been asked to publicise the availability of these vaccines at the district- and vaccination-centre level to make it more visible and convenient for citizens.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29.

"The CET exam will take place on August 28 and 29. Each subject will carry 60 marks," Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second day. Registration will commence from June 15, he said, adding that the PUC marks will not be taken into account. Narayan further said students will be required to score a minimum mark to clear the entrance test.

Amid talks that Karnataka may start the unlock process by lifting restrictions after June 14, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to hold a meeting in a day or two, to discuss the matter and take a call.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 14, and there are indications that the government is likely to go for graded relaxation of restrictions, in districts that have less positivity rate to begin with.

Source: DHNS/ PTI