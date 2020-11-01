From the Newsroom: Dhoni says he will be back for IPL 2021; Rahul Gandhi says 3 new farm laws will 'weaken' nation's foundation

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh says militancy in north Kashmir areas was almost over; Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirms that he will be back in the IPL next year; Rahul Gandhi says three new farm laws will "weaken" the foundation of the nation; Chirag Paswan claims that Nitish Kumar may ditch the BJP after Bihar Assembly poll results are out; Kannada actor Darshan booked for flouting Covid-19 protocols; Karnataka government to announce framework to promote Kannada; Two more men arrested in connection with a knife attack in Nice and Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Azerbaijan amid Azerbaijan-Armenia tensions.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that militancy in north Kashmir areas was almost over while infiltration has also been plugged along the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

According to the army data, out of 207 active militants in the Valley 87 are in north Kashmir while 120 are in south. The data show that while 24 youth joined militancy in north Kashmir this year, 107 did so in the south.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be back in the IPL next year. The World Cup-winning captain confirmed it himself at the toss of Chennai Super Kings' final game of the season here on Sunday.

Dhoni made the customary toss tradition a memorable one for his countess fans by confirming that he will be back in the yellow jersey next season.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre will "weaken" the foundation of the nation, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the laws in the interest of farmers.

Virtually addressing the Chhattisgarh statehood day celebrations, Gandhi hailed a scheme launched by the state government to set English medium schools in all districts, saying the language provides a global opportunity to youth.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may ditch the BJP after the assembly poll results are out, join the RJD-led Grand Alliance and make yet another attempt at posing a challenge to the NDA in the 2024 general elections, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan claimed on Sunday

Paswan, who has chosen to plough a lonely furrow in the ongoing assembly elections, reiterated that the LJP was and will remain loyal towards the BJP, which was staring at the spectre of yet another "paltimaar" (volte face) by the JD(U) president.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday booked a case against popular Kannada actor Darshan, for flouting the Covid-19-related election campaigning protocols set by the civic body.

Speaking to the media, District Electoral Officer and BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said a case has been registered under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 on the actor and other violators.

A framework for the promotion of Kannada language will be announced by the government shortly.

Speaking at the Karnataka Rajyotsava event, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Sunday that the state would observe the period from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021 as 'Kannada Kayaka Varsha'.

During the period, special impetus will be provided to promote Kannada and increase employment opportunities for Kannadigas in the state, CMO sources told DH.

Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of people in custody to six as investigators look at the suspected assailant's last known contacts, a French police source told Reuters. The latest arrests took place on Saturday, the source.

Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for talks over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku's arch-enemy Armenia requested security assistance from Russia.

"We are once again in Baku with our brothers to renew our strong support for dear Azerbaijan and exchange on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance, invoking the two countries' defence pact.

