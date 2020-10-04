From The Newsroom: India to vaccinate 25 crore people for Covid-19 by July 2021; Will be back soon, says Trump

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021; US President Donald Trump tweeted a video from the hospital where he is battling Covid-19, saying he was improving and would be "back soon"; Two naval officials were killed after an Indian Navy glider crashed at Kochi in Kerala.

Here are the top stories of the day, October 4, 2020:

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan whilst addressing the nation on some key questions related to the coronavirus vaccine in his Sunday Samvaad that it is important to fight Covid-19 and not fear it. He added that vaccine procurement is being done centrally to ensure it reaches those who need it the most.

He added that a high-level expert body is looking into all aspects of vaccines. The Central government’s rough estimate and target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021.

US President Donald Trump tweeted a video from the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19, saying his condition was improving and would be "back soon" but acknowledged that the crucial coming days would be "the real test."

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said from the presidential suite at the Walter Reed military medical center near Washington.

Two naval officials were killed after an Indian Navy glider crashed at Kochi in Kerala. Official sources identified the deceased as Lieutenant Rajeev Jha and sailor Sunil Kumar, who was a Petty officer. According to local sources, there was no one at the spot when the glider crashed. The cause for the mishap is currently unknown. It was suspected that the glider crashed while returning to base after training.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to lead a tractor rally in Punjab’s Moga to protest against the farm laws passed in the Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

He arrived in the district in the afternoon and will lead tractor rallies for three days beginning today. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other leaders will take part in the rally.

That is it today, From the Newsroom.

