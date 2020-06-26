From the Newsroom: Economy in deep trouble, says S&P

From the Newsroom: Indian economy in deep trouble, says S&P

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2020, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 18:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

In today's episode, S&P Global Ratings says Indian economy is in deep trouble, The CBSE has notified the four-point assessment scheme, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that there will no fresh lockdown in Bengaluru.

