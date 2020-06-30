From the Newsroom: PM Modi addresses the nation; Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at BJP

From the Newsroom: PM Modi addresses the nation

  • Jun 30 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 18:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for 80 crore people across the country till end of November,  Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at the BJP over the rising imports from China, a UN report says that India accounts for 45.8 million missing females and Some members of actor Aamir Khan’s staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Strongly concerned about India banning apps: China

India accounts for 45.8 mn of all 'missing females': UN

China shipments at India ports show standoff casualties

Covid-19 puts millions at risk of child marriage: UN

 