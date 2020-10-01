From the Newsroom: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, K C Venugopal detained by UP police en route Hathras

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police today as they set off on foot to meet the kin of the gang rape victim at Hathras; a 22-year-old Scheduled Caste woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district; Supreme Court has approved the proposal prepared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the airlines to refund air tickets booked for flights cancelled due to Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The National Commission of Women has today sought an explanation from Uttar Pradesh Police on the urgency to cremate the body of the Hathras gang rape victim in the middle of the night in the absence of her family members.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has said that the FSL report shows that the victim was not raped.

Kumar said that the postmortem report confirmed that the girl died due to neck injury and further said that the FSL report showed that she was not raped, and that deliberate attempts were made to "stir caste-based tension".

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police today as they set off on foot to meet the kin of the gang rape victim at Hathras, after being stopped near Greater Noida on the Agra Expressway.

The Gandhis along with party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rajeev Shukla, Jitin Prasada, Deepender Hooda, Sushmita Dev, Ragini Nayak, Ajay Kumar Lallu and scores of Congress workers set off on foot with hundreds of policemen tailing them and requesting them to turn back.

The Gandhis have already condemned the BJP government for trying to cover up the incident, over the delay in medical treatment of the victim and the forcible cremation by the state police in the small hours of Wednesday in the absence of the family.

Meanwhile, raising questions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has demanded that the leadership should be changed or president’s rule be imposed in the state.

In another shocker from Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old Scheduled Caste woman died after allegedly being raped by two men in Balrampur district.

Police said that both the accused in the Balrampur incident have been arrested and added that the victim was cremated on Wednesday after the post-mortem in the presence of her family members.

The Supreme Court has approved the proposal prepared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the airlines to refund air tickets booked for flights cancelled due to Covid-19-induced lockdown.

The decision contains directions including an immediate refund and grant of credit shell for utilisation till March 31, 2021.

Shares of India's two largest multiplex operators PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd surged in morning trading today after the government said it would allow states to reopen movie theatres at half their capacity from October 15.

The theatres have remained shut for six months

PVR's shares rose as much as 15% to 1395.15 rupees, while Inox surged 17.6% to 318 rupees, pushing the Nifty media index up 4.3%.

Facebook has banned ads on its flagship website and Instagram photo and video sharing service that claim widespread voting fraud, suggest US election results would be invalid, or which attack any method of voting

The company announced the new rules in a blog post, adding to earlier restrictions on premature claims of election victory.

