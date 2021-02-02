From the Newsroom: Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

From the Newsroom: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 02 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 19:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Peer reviewed results say that  Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 91.6% effective; Police beef up security and build cement barriers near Delhi borders and CBSE announces board exam schedule.

Here is the top news of February 2, 2021:

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6 per cent effective in preventing people from developing Covid-19, according to peer-reviewed results from its late-stage clinical trial published in The Lancet international medical journal on Tuesday.

Scientists said the Phase III trial results meant the world had another effective weapon to fight the deadly pandemic and justified to some extent Moscow's decision to roll out the vaccine before final data had been released.

Security has been stepped up with the deployment of extra personnel and strengthening of barricades near farmers’ protest sites at Delhi’s borders, leading to traffic congestions on many key roads in the national capital.

Also read: No info to CDSCO about specific severe adverse event linked to Covid-19 vaccines: MoS for Health

Workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday were seen hooking iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from farmers' protest site at Singhu border. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams which will begin on May 4.

As per the date sheet, the exams for class 10 will conclude on June 7, while those for class 12 will conclude on June 10.

