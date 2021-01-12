From The Newsroom: SC stays implementation of Farm Laws

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws; the first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out of the SII facility and Aditya Alva held from Chennai.

Here is the top news of January 12, 2021:

The Supreme Court has today stayed the implementation of three farms laws.

The enactment of these laws led farmers to protest at Delhi borders which has lasted 48 days.

Despite several rounds of talks between the government and farmers, the deadlock still remained and it finally was in the courts’ domain to stall the stalemate.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde formed a committee to hold talks with protesting farmers and the Union government.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders welcomed the order, but said they would not call off their protest until the legislation is repealed.

As the country waits for its first inoculation drive against Covid-19 on January 16, the first consignment of the vaccines were rolled out of the SII facility in Pune to be transported to various locations in the country.

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has described the the dispatch "historic"

In Karnataka, government said it was committed to conduct the vaccination drive in a transparent way as it received its first consignment of 6.47 lakh doses of the vaccines.

One of the accused in the Sandalwood linked drug case, Aditya Alva, who has been on the run since September last year, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch from Chennai.

The police have informed that Aditya will be questioned for before being produced in a special court to seek police custody for further investigation

Source: PTI/ DHNS

