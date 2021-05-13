From the Newsroom: Sputnik V to be available in India

From the Newsroom: Sputnik V to be available in India from next week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 19:23 ist
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store. Credit: Reuters Photo

In your evening news brief, Sputnik V will be available in the market from next week; The death toll from more than two days of Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 83 and four workers including a woman were killed and 10 injured due to release of Ammonia after a boiler exploded in a chemical plant in Cuddalore.

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available in the market from next week, according to the Centre.

"Sputnik vaccine has arrived in India. I'm happy to say that we're hopeful that it'll be available in the market next week. We're hopeful that the sale of the limited supply that has come from there (Russia), will begin next week," Dr VK Paul, a member (Health), NITI Aayog, told ANI.

 

Four workers including a woman were killed and 10 injured on Thursday due to release of Ammonia after a boiler exploded in a chemical plant in Cuddalore, the government said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. He has also directed an assistance of Rs one lakh to each of the injured.

"Ammonia gas got released following boiler explosion," a government release said adding it led to the death of four people and 10 were injured.

 

The death toll from more than two days of Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to 83, the health ministry controlled by the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said Thursday.

The dead included 17 children, while 487 people have been wounded, the ministry said.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza more than 600 times since Monday evening while Hamas has fired more than 1,600 rockets towards Israel.

 

Source: DHNS/ AFP/ PTI

