From the Newsroom: Tesla to enter India in 2021; US President Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19; Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021; A blast was reported at the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) plant in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Here are the top stories of the day, October 2, 2020:

US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus after senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease.

Hicks travels regularly with the President on Air Force One and recently, along with other senior aides, accompanied him to Ohio for the presidential debate on September 29 and to Minnesota for a campaign event the day after.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are now quarantined in the White House.

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien was manhandled by joint magistrate Prem Prakash Meena and police in Uttar Pradesh when a party delegation went to Hathras to meet the family of a 19-year-old gang rape victim.

O'Brien, two other MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Pratima Mondal and former MP Mamata Thakur were stopped by police around 1.5 km from the victim's house.

The delegation was headed to Boolgarhi village in Hathras to express solidarity with the grieving family of the victim and convey their condolences.

A blast was reported at the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) plant in Yelahanka in the wee hours of Friday leaving 15 electrical engineers on the site with burn injuries. According to local residents of Puttenahalli, in Yelahanka limits, the blast reportedly occurred at 3:00 am on Friday and a series of ambulances were seen ferrying injured engineers to nearby hospitals.

