From the Newsroom: Thawarchand Gehlot appointed Governor of Karnataka; Morepen Labs to produce test batch of Sputnik V vaccine

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Indian drug manufacturer Morepen Laboratories announced today the production of the test batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in an exclusive facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The first batch will be shipped to Gamaleya Center for quality control. The RDIF and Morepen Laboratories signed a cooperation agreement in June 2021 and are actively implementing the technology transfer.

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed Governor of Karnataka today in place of Vajubhai Vala.

73-year-old Gehlot has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet in the next couple of days.

Modi will be holding a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders today evening, where the contours of the new Council of Ministers is likely to be discussed.

The Delhi High Court pulled up Twitter today for dilly-dallying on complying with new IT rules and said that the government was free to act against the micro-blogging site if it was in violation of the law.

Noting that the company has yet not appointed a Resident Grievance Officer (RGO), Justice Rekha Palli asked the company's counsel, "How long will your process take? This cannot be allowed”.

The bench further told the counsel, "come up with a clear response, otherwise, you will be in trouble."

Sharpening her attack on the BJP, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that members of the saffron camp "do not know courtesy and decency" and that was evident from the ruckus they created during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech in the Assembly.

Dhankhar had on July 2 tabled his address, after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Source: DHNS/PTI