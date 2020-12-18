Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his island Kailaasa

Controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda who is believed to have fled the country after registration of a case in November last year for wrongful confinement, announced on December 14 that visa and flights services will soon be initiated for his island 'Kailaasa'.

Almost a year ago, reports emerged that he has created a Hindu nation, Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.

In a recent video of a 'special satsang' posted on his verified facebook account, he said, "Today, you can start applying for Kailaasa visa. You have to reach Australia on your own. From Australia, Kailaasa has its own chartered flight services."

“Please do not ask for more than a 3-day visa. Kailaasa can accommodate anyone only for three days for now," he added.

The organisation run by Nithyananda is to cover the airfare to and from Kailaasa, and also provide free food and accommodation for the travellers during the course of their stay. The video also posted the website to log in to avail the free e-passport.

In August 2020, he introduced the new currency for his world called ‘Kailashian dollar’, an offering to be given to Lord Ganesh during a puja.

What is Kailasa?

The official website states that Kailasa is “nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries”. Some news reports claim that Kailasa is an actual place, with physical boundaries.

The ‘nation’ has its own flag and passport. Nityananda is the ‘Supreme Pontiff’ of Kailasa, and one can become a citizen by being a “practising Hindu” or “Hindu who would like to deepen their practice”.

The website also adds that Kailasa offers a “safe haven to all the world’s practising, aspiring or persecuted Hindus…where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence”.

Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Nithyananda

Nithyananda absconded after a case was registered in for wrongful confinement and abduction of three children living in his ashram near Ahmedabad, police said on January 2020.

The details about the Blue Corner Notice were mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Ahmedabad Rural Police in a local court on Wednesday.

A Blue Corner Notice is issued by the international police cooperation body to collect additional information from its member countries about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

Police are now trying to get a Red Corner Notice issued against the godman by the Interpol, a senior police officer said.

(With inputs from agencies, DH webdesk)