Full tentative schedule of United States President Donald Trump's India visit

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, is scheduled to pay his maiden visit to India on February 24. He will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

Ahead of the US President's two-day India visit, during which he will visit three cities -- Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi, here's his tentative schedule:

February 24:

* President Trump will arrive in India at around noon at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. From the airport, the two leaders will hold a 22-kilometre roadshow, with people lined up on the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome the US President.

* After the roadshow, the two leaders are scheduled to inaugurate the newly built stadium at Motera, where around one lakh people are expected to take part in an event christened as 'Namaste Trump'.

* The two will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Trump will be gifted a spinning wheel, two books on the life -- Gandhiji's autobiography and a book named 'My Life My Message' -- and a portrait of Gandhi. They'll spend around 30 minutes at the ashram. Trump and Melania may try their hands on the spinning wheel (charkha).

* The US President and the First Lady would then visit Agra, where they would spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset after which he would depart for Delhi.

February 25

* On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

* Next, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Modi would host a lunch for the US President.

* Trump is also expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy including a private roundtable with industry representatives.

* The US President will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening where the Indian President would host a banquet for the US President. Trump would depart from India later that evening.