Full text of Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favour of Hindus who sought to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The top court directed for giving an alternate land of five acres to the Muslim side represented by Sunni Central Waqf Board, in Ayodhya itself as their rights to worship at the mosque was violated twice.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi read out the unanimous judgment by a five-judge bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Here is the full text of Supreme Court's verdict on decades-old Ayodhya land dispute issue: