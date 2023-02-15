G20 culture meet to exhibit returned stolen artefacts

Over 20 stolen artefacts that have been repatriated to India will be displayed as part of an exhibition at Khajuraho later this month where the first working group meeting of the G20 group on culture meets. High on the agenda is developing a mechanism to counter the problem of theft of artefacts.

Last year, a 12th century Avalokiteshwara Padamapani idol was repatriated from Italy, a 10th century a Yogini idol with a goat head was brought from London, and, a 14th century Hanuman bronze idol stolen from Tamil nadu was repatriated from Australia. Officials had earlier said that as many as 29 artefacts have been repatriated from Australia last year, and many are making their way home.

Briefing reporters on the meeting of the G20 Culture Group (CWG), culture secretary Govind Mohan said that the four priority areas of the CWG include the protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries and creative economy, and leveraging digital technologies for protection and promotion of culture.

Some of these stolen artefacts will be displayed at an exhibition, ‘Re(ad)dress : Return of Treasures’ during the working group meeting, which will be inaugurated by the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Chauhan and union minister for culture, tourism and DoNER G Kishan Reddy.

The CWC will meet four times this year, with the first being held at the UNESCO site of the ninth century Khajuraho Group of Monuments, built in the Nagara-style architecture, ornamented with the intricate and detailed sculptures, during the Chandela Dynasty between 950-1050 AD.

Over 125 delegates visiting the first CWG meeting will visit the Western Group of Temples, another UNESCO World Heritage Site as well as the Panna Tiger Reserve. Two other meetings will be held in Bhubaneshwar and Hampi, while the last one is yet to be decided.

“To engage with these priorities further, the CWG has also developed a robust year-long program of cultural projects such as exhibitions, immersive experiences, symposiums, seminars, art residencies, workshops, publications,” the government said in a release.