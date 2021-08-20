Gadkari calls Nehru, Vajpayee 'ideal leaders', urges parties to act with dignity

After Congress and BJP exchanged barbs on former leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari called on ruling and Opposition parties to exercise restrain and act with dignity, saying that the two former prime ministers are 'ideal leaders of Indian democracy'.

"Vajpayee and Nehru were ideal leaders of India and both favoured acting with democratic integrity. Atal ji's legacy is our inspiration and Pandit Nehru also had a big contribution to Indian democracy," Gadkari said in an interview with news channel News Nation.

Gadkari was speaking about the chaotic Monsoon Session in the Parliament, which saw more protests than bills passage due to the Opposition's insistence on discussing the Pegasus issue among others.

"All parties need to introspect. The one who is in Opposition today will be in power tomorrow and those in power today will be in Opposition. Roles keep changing. I have also led my party as Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly for many years," he said.

Gadkari said the ruling party and the Opposition as 'two wheels of democracy', adding that Nehru always respected Vajpayee and said Opposition was necessary.

"Congress should emerge as a strong Opposition and act as a responsible Opposition. This is what I wish for the party," he said.