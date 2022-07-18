Girl students asked to remove innerwear at NEET centre in Kerala

Several girls, who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programme on Sunday, at a centre in Kerala’s Kollam district were allegedly asked by the authorities to remove their innerwear, apparently because there were metal hooks in them.

The father of one of the girls, lodged a police complaint alleging that the NEET norms did not mention any such restriction, and that his daughter underwent severe mental trauma because of the incident.

According to police sources, the incident took place at the Mar Thomas Institute of Information Technology, near Kottarakkara in Kollam suburbs. College authorities, however, said that another agency was engaged by the National Testing Agency—which conducts the NEET—that frisked the students.

Kottarakkara Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijayakumar G D, told DH that so far only one such petition was received. A police team was deputed to get a formal statement from the girl. Vijayakumar said that further action would be initiated based on the girl’s statement.

The complainant, identified as Gopakumar, said that not just his daughter, but most girls who appeared for the examination at the centre were asked to remove their innerwear, because of the presence of metal hooks. Although the girls initially resisted, the authorities told them they would not be allowed to appear for the examination, thus they relented.

Gopakumar also said that other girls like his daughter came out of the examination hall weeping and told their parents about the harrowing experience. Students who put in effort and prepared for months for the NEET, couldn’t perform well because of this traumatic experience, he said.

He also urged the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that such harassment of students doesn’t happen.

A few years ago, a similar incident was reported from Kannur district, and four teachers who asked the girls to remove their innerwear faced disciplinary action.