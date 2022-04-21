Give identity cards to Assamese Muslims as an indigenous community: Panel to Assam government

A panel constituted by the BJP-led Assam government has suggested that Assamese Muslims may be recognised as an indigenous Assamese speaking community and identity cards or certificates should be provided about their distinct identity.

The committees also suggested that the Assam government may undertake a Census to identify and document the Assamese Muslims and enact a provision similar to Article 333 of the Indian Constitution to provide the representation in the Parliament and Assam Legislative Assembly.

The panels were constituted by the government following long demand and apprehension expressed by Assamese Muslims about the threat to their identity, mainly from a large population of Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state.

"Separate directorate/authority may be set up for Assamese Muslims. The directorate may provide the necessary documentation to the people of the Assamese Muslim community to reflect their distinct identities. It may be in the form of an identity card or a certificate," the panels, which submitted their reports to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

It said that the five sub-groups of Assamese Muslims – Syed, Goriya, Moriya, Deshi and Julha – should be clearly mentioned and recognized in the government notification for recognising them as indigenous Assamese community.

The sub-committees on issues concerning Assamese Muslims were constituted to suggest measures for matters related to political, cultural, educational, health, skill development, and population stabilisation aspects. The committees comprised prominent journalists, intellectuals, lawyers, activists, academicians belonging to the Assamese Muslim community

Regarding population stabilisation, the panels suggested that underage marriage should be prevented and population control measures should be taken up for indigenous Muslims. They also suggested measures to upgrade healthcare, education, skill development, and women's empowerment facilities for the indigenous Muslims, including those living in the riverine areas.

According to organisations representing the Assamese Muslims, of the 1.18 crore Muslim population in Assam, nearly 42 lakh belong to indigenous Assamese communities such as Goria, Moria, Ujani, Deshi, Jola and Poimal. They had either converted to Islam or were war prisoners in the Mughal-Ahom battles in Assam in the 13th Century.

