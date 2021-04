Goa government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm till 6 am. The restriction will remain in force from April 21 to April 30.

However, casinos, restaurants, cinema halls and bars will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant had on Wednesday said that he would prefer imposition of certain stringent restrictions to curb Covid-19 cases and had ruled out clamping of a lockdown.

