Goa state-run transport co restarts interstate operations to Karnataka

After months of inactivity, the Kadamba Transport Corporation, a state government public transport agency, has restarted its interstate route buses to Karnataka and Maharashtra, general manager of the corporation Sanjay Ghate said on Thursday.

"We have started buses along the routes to Bengaluru, Belgaum, Hubli and Karwar, in Karnataka and Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. This is the first time that we have opened interstate bus transportation services in a major way," Ghate said.

The official also said that five electric buses, which were recently requisitioned by the Corporation, have been introduced along the Goa-Karwar route.

"We have a good response from Karwar. We are also starting one bus to Gulbarga. Because of the expected increase in demand during the Ganesh Chaturthi season, we will also be operating more buses along the Karwar and Belgaum route," Ghate said.

Before the pandemic set in, the state transport corporation had nearly 94 inter-state buses operational in both Maharashtra and Karnataka.