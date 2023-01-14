Goddess Kali poster row: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai moves SC to quash FIRs

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has approached the Supreme Court with a a plea for protection in the multiple cases registered against her for depicting Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette in a poster of her documentary film.

Her plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha on Friday for urgent hearing.

The top court fixed it for consideration on January 20.

The plea also sought a direction to quash all the FIRs registered against the filmmaker in various states over the poster of her documentary titled Kaali..

Multiple FIRs were registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on complaints against the poster of the documentary. The plea has also sought for a stay on the proceedings in the meantime and also sought action against those who issued threats to her on social media.

The plea contended that the petitioner did not attempt to offend the religious sentiments of any person. The filmmaker claimed that she had also received open calls for violence against her and her family after she tweeted a poster of the documentary.