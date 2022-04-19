Going green: Army may soon have e-vehicles in its fleet

Going green: Army may soon have electric vehicles in its fleet

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 16:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Army may adopt another shade of green with the phased introduction of electric vehicles to its fleet of tanks, trucks and jeeps running on fossil fuels.

According to a report by The Times of India, “Introduction of e-vehicles” will be discussed during a five-day conference of Armed commanders helmed by Gen. M M Naravane that began on Monday.

The development comes following a study conducted by the Army to assess the feasibility of inducting electric vehicles at headquarters of peace zones across the country. Among the parameters it needs to evaluate is practicality – owing to the rugged terrain and extreme climatic conditions the Army operates in.

The range of the vehicles — compared to those running on fossil duel — availability of charging infrastructure and the time needed to recharge batteries, besides additional costs incurred would be some of the major challenges that need to be addressed, a senior officer told the publication.

The Army Welfare Transport Society has inducted over 15 electric vehicles, of which 10 are on lease from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd for transporting personnel in Delhi, the report added, while adding that the feedback on their adoption in the national capital has so far been encouraging.

Another officer was quoted as saying that the Army wants 25 per cent of the AWT Society's fleet to be comprised of electric vehicles. They added that 40 per cent of its light vehicle fleet was already of hybrid nature.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Army
Electric Vehicles
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction

Guitar that broke Oasis up for grabs in Paris auction

Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home

Deported Ukrainians in Russia dream of returning home

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Iran fights to recover stolen antiquities

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Electric chopsticks are here to enhance salty taste

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

Sleuths tackle art traffickers in a global black market

 