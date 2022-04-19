Going green: Army may soon have electric vehicles in its fleet

The Indian Army may adopt another shade of green with the phased introduction of electric vehicles to its fleet of tanks, trucks and jeeps running on fossil fuels.

According to a report by The Times of India, “Introduction of e-vehicles” will be discussed during a five-day conference of Armed commanders helmed by Gen. M M Naravane that began on Monday.

The development comes following a study conducted by the Army to assess the feasibility of inducting electric vehicles at headquarters of peace zones across the country. Among the parameters it needs to evaluate is practicality – owing to the rugged terrain and extreme climatic conditions the Army operates in.

The range of the vehicles — compared to those running on fossil duel — availability of charging infrastructure and the time needed to recharge batteries, besides additional costs incurred would be some of the major challenges that need to be addressed, a senior officer told the publication.

The Army Welfare Transport Society has inducted over 15 electric vehicles, of which 10 are on lease from Energy Efficiency Services Ltd for transporting personnel in Delhi, the report added, while adding that the feedback on their adoption in the national capital has so far been encouraging.

Another officer was quoted as saying that the Army wants 25 per cent of the AWT Society's fleet to be comprised of electric vehicles. They added that 40 per cent of its light vehicle fleet was already of hybrid nature.

