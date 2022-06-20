Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines offer to be Presidential candidate for Opposition

Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Monday declined the Opposition's offer to be a joint candidate in the upcoming Presidential elections.

Mamata Banerjee had suggested the names of Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi after NCP's Sharad Pawar declined the offer. On Saturday even Abdullah declined to be the Presidential candidate.

The process to elect a new president began on June 15. The last date of filing of nominations is June 29. The polls, if necessary, will be held on July 18 and and the counting on July.