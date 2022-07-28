Government agrees to debate on price rise, Opposition wants to take up Agnipath next

A discussion on price rise in Parliament next week might not end all problems for the Narendra Modi government; the Opposition parties made it clear they would need a similar detailed debate on the controversial ‘Agnipath’ army recruitment scheme, in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

As the proceedings of both Houses were disrupted by the Opposition’s demand for an immediate discussion on price rise, and the suspension of 24 MPs, the government agreed to a debate on the issue of price rise in Lok Sabha on Monday, and in Rajya Sabha the next day.

Sources in the Opposition said that at a meeting of leaders on Thursday it was decided that they should raise the Agnipath issue in Rajya Sabha on Monday, and in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Opposition leaders said they would change the priority if another pressing issue came to the fore, otherwise they would demand a discussion on the controversial scheme.

However, there is also no decision on the strategy; a section in the Opposition is mulling over whether to continue disrupting the proceedings—even after a debate on price rise was carried—if a discussion on the Agnipath scheme is denied, sources said.

They also believe that disruption would not sit well with the public, as already two weeks of Parliament’s monsoon session has been wasted due to disruptions. A section in Congress and parties such as Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, among others, were of the opinion that blanket disruption might not work.

At the same time, the Opposition is in a dilemma on how to ensure a debate on Agnipath, as they believe the government was unlikely to heed their demand, and would likely hide behind the argument that the scheme was now under the court’s consideration.

“It is our duty to bring to the notice of the House a burning issue, and we will do it. We want to know what made the government adopt such a contract system that could be detrimental to our military. What strategy we will adopt to ensure a debate will depend on the situation,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told DH.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha floor leader Ramgopal Yadav accused the government of not even admitting questions on Agnipath scheme, which made hundreds of youngsters take to the streets to protest the four-year contractual recruitment scheme. “Do you think they will accept the demand for a debate?” Yadav said.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said that the Opposition demanded in fora like the all-party meeting, business advisory committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. “The government is not listening,” he said.