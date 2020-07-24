Government decides to ban more Chinese-origin apps: Report

Govt decides to ban more Chinese-origin apps: Report

Apps were found to be operating despite ban via these versions, says IT Ministry official

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 24 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 16:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

After banning 59 Chinese apps last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to prohibit the use of several other mobile applications, Hindustan Times reported.

Applications like Helo Lite, ShareIt Lite, Bigo Lite and VFY Lite have been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, officials said.

The ministry said that most of these applications were banned as they were ‘prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country’.

Similar reasons were stated last month when popular applications such as TikTok, ShareIt and others were banned after the skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

“The apps were found to be operating despite the ban via these versions. They have been taken down from application stores,” said an IT Ministry official.

China
Mobile Apps
ban
India
Galwan Valley

