Government to brief floor leaders in Parliament about situation in Sri Lanka

The government will brief the leaders of all political parties about the situation in neighbouring Sri Lanka, where a severe economic crisis resulted in political upheavals.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday brief the floor leaders of all political parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on the situation in Sri Lanka, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi informed.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence on Monday.

New Delhi has so far provided assistance worth over US $3.8 billion this year to help cash-strapped Sri Lanka and also sent consignments of food, fuel, medicines, fertilisers and other essentials.

India, however, is treading cautiously as the process to elect a new President is going on in Sri Lanka, following resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the top office after fleeing to Singapore in the wake of simmering public fury in the island nation.

New Delhi is keen to hold on to the strategic space it could regain from China in Sri Lanka and to ensure that the goodwill it could generate for India in the Indian Ocean island nation with its assistance over the past few months is not squandered away.