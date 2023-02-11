Government to start digital philately exhibition through reels: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt to start digital philately exhibition: Vaishnaw

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 11 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 16:23 ist
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: IANS Photo

The Department of Posts will start a Digital Philately exhibition where it will show reels or short videos about stamps on social media platforms, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

During the inaugural session of the five-day National Philatelic Exhibition, Amritpex 2023, the minister said that the digital exhibition will start within 20 days. "We will start Digital Philately Exhibition where information about one stamp per week will be shown on reels," Vaishnaw said.

He said that the short video will be made available on Sunday or Monday of every week to show information about stamps. "We will start this within 20 days,' Vaishnaw said.

The last National Philatelic Exhibition was organised in 2008. The exhibitors at the event are selected from across the country and the winners at the national exhibition are selected for participation in international philately competition.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the postal department served people at the last mile, even in slums, during the pandemic. He said that Postman now just don't bring mail, he has started bringing bank and delivering social service.

