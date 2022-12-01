Government warns FM channels against playing songs that glorify guns, alcohol

The Government has warned FM radio channels against playing songs and content that glorify alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gun and gangster culture and said they could face strict action, which includes suspension of permission and prohibition of broadcast.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory, which was issued on Wednesday, came following the High Court of Punjab and Haryana taking note that "such content affects the children of impressionable age" and is giving rise to the culture of gangsters.

Recently, the AAP government in Punjab had banned public display of weapons and songs glorifying violence. A number of Punjabi pop songs glorify guns and other weapons as well as use of drugs.

The Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) and Migration Grant of Permission Agreement (MGOPA) regarding FM channels has made it clear that the FM radios will follow the same programme and advertising codes followed by the All India Radio (AIR).

As the broadcast of such songs or content is in violation of the AIR Programme Code, the advisory said, FM channels violating these provisions are liable to action.

According to GOPA and MGOPA, in the event of an FM Channel violating terms and conditions or any other provisions of the FM Radio Policy, the government has the right to impose sanctions for suspension of the permission and prohibition of broadcast.