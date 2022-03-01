Govt asks Indians to leave Kyiv immediately

Govt asks Indians to leave Kyiv immediately

Preferably by available trains or through any other means available, the embassy tweeted

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 01 2022, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 12:45 ist
People in Ukraine are scrambling to get out of the country in the wake of Russian invasion. Credit: AFP Photo

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has asked Indian nationals including students to leave the city immediately by Tuesday, fearing a fresh onslaught of Russian attacks.

"Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the embassy said in a tweet.

Satellite images showed a vast military column amassing just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where residents are bracing for a Russian assault.

The Russian army told them they could "freely leave" on one highway going south as it hints of attacks on civilian areas.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas, its mayor said.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
India News
World news
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

Tyrannosaurus was 3 species, not just 'rex': Scientists

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

30 teeth removed from 10-year-old MP boy with 50 teeth

DH Toon | The high cost of war

DH Toon | The high cost of war

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 