Govt asks Indians to leave Kyiv immediately

The Indian embassy in Kyiv has asked Indian nationals including students to leave the city immediately by Tuesday, fearing a fresh onslaught of Russian attacks.

"Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," the embassy said in a tweet.

Satellite images showed a vast military column amassing just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where residents are bracing for a Russian assault.

The Russian army told them they could "freely leave" on one highway going south as it hints of attacks on civilian areas.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, killing at least 11 civilians in residential areas, its mayor said.

