Govt extends deadline to implement EV battery testing standards

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given electric vehicle manufacturers more time to adopt stricter standards that make batteries safer.

The first set of safer norms needs to be complied with by December 1, 2022, while the next set by March 31, 2023, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry had earlier decided to implement the standards from October 1, 2022.

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to implement Amendment 3 of the said AIS (Automotive Industry Standards), in two phases i.e, Phase 1 w.e.f. December 1, 2022, and Phase 2, w.e.f. March 31, 2023," the statement said.

The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, battery management systems, onboard chargers, the design of battery packs and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuits leading to a fire. The norms will be valid for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, quadricycles and cars.

Recently, the EV industry has requested the government to extend the timeline. Even Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also met EV players last week.

After a series of EV fire incidents, the Road Transport Ministry formed two committees—one to look at the testing criteria and standards and the other to probe the reasons for fires. The investigation found that many batteries had cells connected in an unsafe manner and that several of them did not have a venting mechanism to disperse heat in case of overheating. Following this, the ministry has issued the additional safety requirements for battery safety, and fixed a deadline for October 1, 2022, and asked the EV industry to comply with it.