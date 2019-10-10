Govt issues eviction orders against 40 former MPs

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday started issuing eviction notices to nearly 40 former Lok Sabha MPs, who have yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi.

The Ministry has issued the notices under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, sources said.

The amended law empowers government to issue a show-cause notice, seeking reply of the unauthorised occupants within three days, the duration reduced from 15 days, as mandated under the previous law.

According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha. But 41 ex-MPs failed to vacate despite repeated requests.