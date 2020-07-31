Govt launches digital platforms for housing sales

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday launched digital platforms of real estate bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO to market residential properties, besides releasing a guide book for an affordable rental housing scheme for migrants.

The minister launched the CREDAI Awaas App and NAREDCO's online portal HousingforAll.com through video conference.

CREDAI Awaas App is a residential project discovery online platform through which buyers will be able to virtually explore and experience the projects from 220 cities across the country. The app aims to facilitate transparent home buying in RERA approved projects by CREDAI developers.

Puri released the knowledge pack of the government's Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) programme, which has been recently launched to provide rental accommodations to migrant and urban poor.

The ARHCs scheme, which has been launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, will help in providing dignified and affordable living spaces for urban migrants/poor in need, he said.

On industry demand for one-time debt restructuring and 100 per cent FDI in affordable rental housing, Puri said the ministry is with the industry and these demands will be considered.

To achieve the government's Housing For All target by 2022, Puri said the ministry has almost sanctioned the entire 1.12 crore dwelling units as envisaged under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban). About 70 per cent of the sanctioned houses have been grounded.

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the two new e-commerce platforms by CREDAI and Naredco have potential to become Amazon of real estate.

At the virtual event, Credai Chairman Jaxay Shah, Credai President Satish Magar, Naredco Chairman Rajeev Talwar, Naredco President Niranjan Hiranandani and Naredco West President Rajan Bandelkar were present.