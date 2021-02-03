Govt notice to Twitter after it unblocks accounts over farm protests

The government issued a notice to Twitter on Wednesday to comply with its order to remove accounts putting out provocative tweets against the farmers' protest and the death of a farmer during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Twitter unilaterally unblocked accounts despite the Government order, the notice said.

"Twitter is an intermediary and obliged to obey the direction of the government. Refusal to do so will invite penal action," the notice said.

It needs to be mentioned that Section 69A[3] provides for specific penal consequences in case of non-compliance of the directions issued under section 69A of the Act, the government said in its notice.

Twitter on Monday had temporarily blocked scores of accounts and tweets in India at the government's request, including those of a prominent news magazine and farmers staging mass protests in the capital.

The accounts were blocked on Monday afternoon but were accessible again hours later.

Police have detained dozens of farmers after clashes broke out at the Republic Day rally.

Caravan, some farmer activists and unions, some opposition leaders, an actor and an economist were among those whose Twitter accounts were blocked in India.

