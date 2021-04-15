Govt yet to receive proposals on 220 vacant posts of judges in HCs

Out of 416 vacant positions of High Courts judges, as many as 196 proposals are under the consideration of the government and the Supreme Court Collegium and recommendations on remaining 220 posts were yet to be received.

The sanctioned strength of judges in 25 High Courts across the country is 1,080.

Out of 34 total posts of judges in the Supreme Court, there are vacancies of five. For which, the recommendations were yet to be received from the top court's Collegium.

These details were pointed out in a note prepared by the Attorney General K K Venugopal on vacancy positions as on April 13.

The top court had on March 26 pulled up the central government for delaying the process of appointment of judges, saying that it has been sitting on some recommendations for more than 19 months despite the final nod of the Collegium. The court was then hearing a matter related to appointment of judges. The case is likely to be taken up for consideration on Thursday.

Responding to the court's concerns, the note said of 196 names, a total of 80 proposals have been submitted to the Supreme Court Collegium for advice. Two cases have been referred to the SC Collegium for reconsideration and 12 have been deferred to by the SC Collegium itself.

A total of 33 recommendations by the High Court Collegium are under examination of the government for submission to the SC Collegium. There are 10 cases in which views from the state governments were awaited.

However, there are 39 fresh proposals recommended by the SC Collegium which are under examination of the government. There are four proposals which were earlier deferred by the SC Collegium but now again been recommended for consideration.

There are five proposals which have been reiterated by the SC Collegium but are under consideration of the government.

Of 196 proposals, there are 11 names which were not considered by the SC Collegium and to be remitted to the High Court.