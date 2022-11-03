Greater investments needed in coal projects, says FM

Greater investments needed in coal projects, says FM Sitharaman

The minister said India has the world's fourth-largest coal reserves and is its second-largest producer

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 22:39 ist

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, invited greater investments in coal production, saying the country offers policy stability, transparency and a consultative governance process to incubate investment.

She said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, consistency of policy in the last eight years has become favourable and offers a positive environment for investments and manufacturing. With this, India creates greater ambience and above all consultative processes with the stakeholders..."

Launching the (6th round of commercial mines) auction processes, she said, "We need greater investments to help in the gasification of coal."

The minister said India has the world's fourth-largest coal reserves and is its second-largest producer. In the current regime, coal imports have decreased significantly, and production has increased.

On the occasion, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said 141 coal and lignite mines would be put up on sale in the 6th round of commercial mines auction. So far, he noted that around 67 coal mines have been put up for sale under commercial mining.

He said the ministry had eased certain auction provisions, including a reduction in the upfront amount and easing the exit route.

Joshi further said the finance ministry had extended a Rs 6,000 crore incentive for coal gasification and Rs 250 crore for the exploration process.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nirmala Sitharaman
India News
Coal

What's Brewing

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

The ‘suspended’ village and its temple

 