Greens flay relief given to thermal power plants on emission norms

Environmentalists on Wednesday slammed the Union Environment Ministry for granting an extension of two years to thermal power plant units once again to comply with a critical air pollution norm.

The extension comes at a time when studies show little improvement in ambient air quality even in cities where the Centre runs a focused pollution abatement scheme.

In a new notification issued on September 5, the ministry granted an additional two years of time to the power plants to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions while retaining the deadlines for nitrogen oxide and particulate matter.

“Our analysis shows that till date, only 4 per cent of India’s coal power capacity has installed equipment to control sulphur dioxide emissions and another 41 per cent has identified the vendors for supply of the equipment. The remaining 55 per cent has not taken any concrete steps to meet the norms even after seven years since the norms were first notified in December 2015,” said Nivit Yadav, programme director, industrial pollution at the Centre for Science and Environment.

As per the new amendment, power plants located within 10 km radius of Delhi—NCR or cities with a population of a million plus get time up to December 31, 2024 from the existing deadline of December 31, 2022.

Similarly, for units located within 10 km of critically polluted areas or non-attainment cities (a list of 120 plus cities that don’t meet the national ambient air quality standards), the deadline has been extended to December 2025. All other thermal power plants have time up to 2026.

The extension comes months before the deadline for half of the thermal power capacity in category-A (Delhi-NCR or a million plus population) expires.