Guidelines or statutory? Government mulling how to address MSP issue

A Bill to roll back the three agriculture laws is awaiting clearance from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), government sources told NDTV on Monday, amid ongoing contemplations within the Agriculture Ministry if the Minimum Support Price (MSP) should be addressed in guidelines or statutory form – as per farmers' demands.

The Bill, once passed, will end the operations of all boards and offices constituted to put to work the three contentious laws.

Also Read — Farmers reject PM's 'apology', demand MSP guarantee, dismissal of Ajay Mishra

In an address on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision to repeal the three farm laws as farmers have been protesting against the bills for almost a year.

"We haven't been able to explain to our farmers. This is not a time to blame anyone. I want to tell you that we have taken the farm laws back," the Prime Minister had said, urging farmers to return to their homes and fields.

However, farmers had said they would continue to protest till the three laws are repealed in Parliament and also sought that the government guarantee MSP for crops.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: